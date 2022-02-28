14,633 new cases, 372 in South

There are 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 372 in the South.

The Ministry of Health said in its daily Covid update it was seeing "a disproportionate number of unvaccinated cases requiring hospital care."

This comes as outbreak continues to grow around the country. Nationwide there are 82,105 active community cases of the virus.

There were 14,633 new cases announced today. These were located in Northland (208), Auckland (9,305), Waikato (1,530), Bay of Plenty (762), Lakes (265), Hawke’s Bay (138), MidCentral (175), Whanganui (30), Taranaki (67), Tairāwhiti (60), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (604), Hutt Valley (281), Nelson Marlborough (178), Canterbury (573), South Canterbury (24), Southern (372), West Coast (3); Unknown (6).

There are currently 344 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of these five are in ICU or HDU. The average age for hospitalisations is 53.

There are currently four patients with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

"Just 3% of eligible people aged 12 and over in New Zealand have had no doses of the vaccine, however, of the eligible people in Northland and Auckland hospitals with Covid-19, 12% have had no doses of the vaccine.

"Even this early in the Omicron outbreak, the figures show that, based on the data available, unvaccinated people are four times over-represented in the current hospitalisation data.

"The numbers send a clear message: getting vaccinated will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch Covid-19, and could save your life.

"We know getting a booster dose provides a high level of protection against Omicron. With Omicron spreading quickly, we’re continuing to encourage every remaining eligible person to get boosted as soon as possible."

Growing case numbers at Parliament protest

The Ministry also had concerns over growing case numbers associated with the protest at Parliament.

"There are now 17 people identified as having tested positive who were at the protest. Due to reluctance by protesters to get a Covid-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest is likely to be much higher.

"We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result."

RATs

Since Friday, 10.8 million Rapid Antigen Tests have arrived in the country. This follows 5.2 million that landed on Thursday.

These new RATs will flow through the supply chain and into Community Testing Centres, GPs, pharmacies and businesses where they can be accessed by anyone who needs one.

The wide-ranging and disruptive impact of Covid-19 on the domestic freight and courier networks has had an impact on distribution and delivery times for RATs in some areas.

"We are working hard to ensure there is supply in all communities, including those in remote areas."

From today, the Ministry of Health will report the number of RATs dispatched from its central warehouse, instead of the overall volume (as previously reported), in the daily Covid-19 media statement.