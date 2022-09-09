1483 new Covid cases; nine more virus-related deaths

There are 1483 new cases of Covid-19 today and nine new virus-related deaths, the Ministry of Health reports.

There are 243 cases in hospital, including five in ICU.

The nine deaths comprise four people in their 80s and five aged over 90.

Five people were from Auckland , one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Hawke's Bay and one was from Wellington.

There are 80 new cases in the Southern DHB area today, and three people in southern hospitals with the virus.

Cases in hospital: Northland (two), Waitematā (48), Counties Manukau (35), Auckland (38), Waikato (24), Bay of Plenty (three), Lakes (two), Hawke's Bay (one), MidCentral (seven) Whanganui (one), Taranaki (one), Wairarapa (three), Capital & Coast (16), Hutt Valley (10), Nelson Marlborough (four), Canterbury (42), South Canterbury (three) and Southern (three).

The seven-day rolling average of cases today is 1549 compared with 1948 last Friday.

The rolling average of hospitalisations today is 255, while this time last week it was 307.

