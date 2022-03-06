15,161 new Covid cases, 444 in South

There are 15,161 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 444 in the South.

In its update today the Ministry of Health said: "We are reporting 15,161 community cases of Covid-19 today, another day in which the overall daily case numbers reported has decreased.

"While decreases in cases can be encouraging, the Ministry of Health urges caution.

"The variation in reporting numbers each day means that the rolling average of cases gives a more reliable indicator of testing trends. The seven-day rolling average of cases is today 17,272, up from 16,687 yesterday.

"Additionally, public health officials consider that one possible reason for the decrease in cases could be related to delays in people self-reporting Rapid Antigen Test results, even if it is a negative result."

There are currently 618 people with Covid-19 in hospital, four of these are in the South. There are 10 people in ICU or HDU.

One person who tested positive for the virus has died in Auckland Hospital.

"The person had unrelated medical conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19."

The number and locations of new cases reported today are: Northland (382), Auckland (7,226), Waikato (1,334), Bay of Plenty (937), Lakes (434), Hawke’s Bay (336), MidCentral (378), Whanganui (59), Taranaki (239), Tairāwhiti (166), Wairarapa (85), Capital and Coast (1,161), Hutt Valley (648), Nelson Marlborough (233), Canterbury (1,019), South Canterbury (52), Southern (444), West Coast (17); Unknown (11).

The total number of active cases in the community is 222,011.

Southern DHB vaccination rate

Southern DHB: first dose (98.2%); second dose (97%); boosted (75.4%)

*First and second doses percentages are for those 12+. Boosted percentages are for 18+ who have become eligible 3 months after having their second dose