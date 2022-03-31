15,250 new community cases; 22 more deaths

There are 15,250 new community cases of Covid-19 to report across New Zealand today, and 22 more people have died with the virus.

There are 830 people in hospital with the virus today, including 28 in ICU.

There are 1212 new cases in the Southern DHB area, and 28 people in hospital in the South.

The Ministry of Health says there are 8091 active cases in the South, a drop of 245 from yesterday's 8336.

The deaths reported today include people who have died over the past four weeks but were only recently notified.

"These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 338 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17."

The ministry said one previously reported death was being removed from the total as it had been reported twice.

The deaths reported today were in Northland (1), the Auckland region (10), Waikato (1), Bay of Plenty (2), Lakes DHB (2), the Wellington region (2), and Canterbury (4).

Two people were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, six in their 80s and seven were over 90.

Fifteen were female and seven were male.

The number of cases today is a drop of several hundred on yesterday's 15,918.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 14,515; this compares with the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Wednesday of 16,949.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave today's update to media and was joined via Zoom by Professor Peter McIntyre, of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health at the University of Otago.

Case locations

Northland (662), Auckland (2,708), Waikato (1,352), Bay of Plenty (825), Lakes (348), Hawke’s Bay (917), MidCentral (812), Whanganui (360), Taranaki (608), Tairāwhiti (201), Wairarapa (146), Capital and Coast (1,009), Hutt Valley (587), Nelson Marlborough (729), Canterbury (2,379), South Canterbury (305), Southern (1,212), West Coast (77); Unknown (13).

Hospital cases

Cases in hospital: total number 830: Northland: 38; North Shore: 128; Middlemore: 163; Auckland: 142; Waikato: 89; Bay of Plenty: 23; Lakes: 17; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 31; Taranaki: 19; Whanganui: 6; MidCentral: 23; Hutt Valley: 19; Capital and Coast: 22; Wairarapa: 2; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 7; West Coast: 1; Southern: 28.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 56.

Double-vaccination reduces children's hospital admissions

Prof McIntyre said a study in the US that looked at 10,000 kids at emergency departments showed that two doses of the vaccine cut back emergency department admissions.

McIntyre said while complications from Omicron were uncommon for children, it did look like "an insurance policy worth taking up" given the impacts of the virus on other people around children, the prevention of severe disease for the child and the fact the vaccine was free.

Bloomfield said surveys of parents via text had been done in New Zealand since January, similar to what had been done in Australia.

On vaccinations post Covid-infection, Bloomfield said a wait for three months was recommended for all ages and for all Covid-19 vaccines in New Zealand.

This wait would allow for a better immune protection from the vaccine, Bloomfield said.

With winter coming, flu vaccine would be available tomorrow, he said.

Many people would be able to access free flu vaccines through workplaces, he said.

Even if you have had a Covid-19 vaccine, a person still needed the flu vaccine for winter, he said.

Meanwhile, Bloomfield said the first oral antiviral Paxlovid has arrived in the country and will be ready to be prescribed in primary care next week.

Alert level decision

On Monday, Cabinet will be deciding whether to shift the country - or select regions - from red to orange settings, which will increase the number of people who can gather indoors.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday he was yet to have "a firm leaning" for Monday's review of traffic light settings.

"We'll be following closely the public health advice we get over the weekend."

The main difference between red and orange was the size of indoor gatherings, he said. There is no limit under orange.

"The main thing we're all looking for is where we're at in terms of the overall peak."

In some parts of the country, case numbers were continuing to trend up, he said.

He wouldn't be drawn on Auckland's chances of moving to orange, having already passed its Omicron peak.

But he did confirm the traffic light system allowed for the possibility of different regions to be in different settings.

Meanwhile, this morning the Government announced new antiviral medications would soon be available for at-risk patients.

Doctors can start prescribing Paxlovid from next week, but the criteria for the pill is aimed at those more likely to get sicker from Covid such as those who are immunocompromised or had things like chronic respiratory conditions and diabetes.

