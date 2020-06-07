Sunday, 7 June 2020

16th day in row of no new Covid cases

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand has no new Covid-19 cases for a 16th consecutive day.

    Kiwis will find out on Monday when the country will move to alert level 1, which could be as early as the middle of the week.

    New Zealand's total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

    One person continues to be an active case of the virus, an Auckland woman aged in her 50s, linked to the St Margaret's rest home cluster.

    The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481, as is the death toll of 22.

    Yesterday, 2054 Covid tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 294,048.

    Eight significant clusters have closed, which is unchanged from yesterday.

    A cluster is considered closed if there have been no new cases for two incubation periods - 28 days - from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

    There have now been 517,000 downloads of the Covid Tracer app, an increase of 5300 since yesterday.

    The Ministry of Health said it had simplified the process for businesses to create QR codes after getting feedback.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter