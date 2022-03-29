17,148 new cases, 1404 in South

There are 17,148 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today and 842 people with Covid in hospital.

The Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay is hosting a media briefing to provide updates on the response to the Omicron outbreak.

Dr McElnay is joined via Zoom by Dr Joe Bourne, the Ministry’s lead for Care in the Community.

Dr McElnay said there are currently 26 people receiving ICU or HDU care.

"That is down on last week's peak of 33 people in ICU."

Cases in hospital: total number 842: Northland: 26; North Shore: 143; Middlemore: 173; Auckland: 151; Waikato: 75; Bay of Plenty: 28; Lakes: 9; Tairāwhiti: 1, Hawke’s Bay: 41; Taranaki: 17; Whanganui: 8; MidCentral: 19; Hutt Valley: 16; Capital and Coast: 30; Wairarapa: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 64; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 3; Southern: 23

There are 34 Covid-related deaths to announce today, she said.

This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 303.

"The deaths reported today have occurred over the past 10 days."

Delays to reporting can be due to people dying "with" rather than "of" Covid-19 and sometimes this is found after they have died, she said.

We expect the numbers of deaths reported will fluctuate day to day but the seven-day rolling average is expected to remain about the same, she said.

Of the 34 deaths announced today, 27 were people who were over the age of 70.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today, 2 were from Northland, 17 from the Auckland region, 2 from Waikato, 1 from the Bay of Plenty, 1 from the Lakes DHB, 2 from Hawke’s Bay, 5 from the Wellington region, 3 from Canterbury, and 1 from Southern.

One person was in their 30s, 1 person was in their 50s, 5 were in their 60s, 9 were in their 70s, 7 in their 80s and 11 were in their 90s.

Seventeen were male and 17 were female.

Despite this, she said it was encouraging to see a continued decline in total case numbers.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (730), Auckland (2,899), Waikato (1,566), Bay of Plenty (967), Lakes (479), Hawke’s Bay (1,015), MidCentral (910), Whanganui (447), Taranaki (706), Tairāwhiti (250), Wairarapa (210), Capital and Coast (1,035), Hutt Valley (617), Nelson Marlborough (690), Canterbury (2,816), South Canterbury (318), Southern (1,404), West Coast (79); Unknown (10)

"The reduction in case numbers has been most pronounced in Auckland."

While numbers overall and in Auckland are dropping, there are still spikes regionally.

"The so-called 'Mexcian wave' of cases is reflected most in Cantebury."

Numbers reported yesterday showed that Canterbury and South Canterbury combined had a higher number of cases than Auckland.

Canterbury District Health Board said their hospitals were "busy, but coping".