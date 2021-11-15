173 cases as Covid spreads to Wairarapa

There are 173 Covid-19 cases in the community today.

There are 163 in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland, and one in Lakes (Taupo) district.

Ministry of Health officials also say there is a new case in Wairarapa, in Masterton. A positive test result was received this morning. It came in after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut off so will be added to official numbers tomorrow.

Local public health officials believe this case was found early in the course of their infection. They are carrying out interviews with the person today to identify any close contacts and exposure events.

The two Northland cases are both in Kaitaia and linked to known cases.

Of the seven Waikato cases, three are from Ōtorohanga, two from Hamilton, one from Kawhia, and one from Huntly. Five of today's cases are linked. Interviews with the remaining two cases are continuing to determine any links to existing cases.

One of the unlinked cases is in Huntly and undergoes regular surveillance testing so isn't thought to explain the recent positive Covid-19 detection in wastewater in the area. However, interviews with the case today will also help discover any other potential cases in the area.

The new case in Lakes district is based in Taupō, after two cases were announced yesterday.

The case is a household contact of a known case and is isolating at home.

There ae 90 cases in hospital - 26 are in North Shore, 21 in Middlemore, 39 in Auckland, two in Waitakere and one each in Whangarei and Waikato.

Auckland rest home

One further resident of the Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents at the facility who have contracted the virus to four.

Of today's 173 cases, 63 have been epidemiologically linked, leaving 110 still to be linked.

Fifty-two of yesterday's cases were infectious while in the community.

And 133 of yesterday's cases were in isolation throughout their infectious. and have no exposure events.

Vax and hospitalisation

Of the people who have been in hospital with Delta, 114 or 66 per cent were unvaccinated or not eligible; partially vaccinated - less than 14 days - are 11 cases, or 6 percent; 22 cases or 13 percent were partially vaccinated, while four cases were fully vaccinated for less than 14 days and four cases - or 2 percent - are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status is unknown for the remaining 5 cases or 6 percent.

The average of those currently in hospital is 50, and there are seven cases in either ICU or HDU.