18 deaths with Covid; hospital case numbers drop

The numbers of new community Covid cases and people in hospital with the virus have dropped nationally, but 18 more people have died with the disease.

The Ministry of Health says there are 10,294 new community cases today, down on 11,217 yesterday.

There are 524 people in hospital, down on 547 yesterday.

The ministry says today's seven-day rolling average is 7935, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Thursday was 8990.

The 18 deaths reported today include people who have died over the past seven days, and take the pandemic tally to 633.

One of the deaths was in Northland, three from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, one from Lakes, three from Bay of Plenty, two from MidCentral and four from the Canterbury region.

Two people were in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four were over 90. Ten were men and eight were women.

The Southern DHB area has seen a big drop in the number of people in hospital, down to 20 today from 40 yesterday.

There are 1346 new community cases in the South, a slight drop from the 1410 recorded yesterday.