18 more deaths with Covid; case numbers up in South

There are 8436 new community Covid-19 cases today, and another 18 people have died with the disease, including two in the South.

There are 389 people in hospital with the virus, nine of whom are in ICU.

The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6885 – last Monday, it was 7507.

There were 5836 new cases reported yesterday

The 18 deaths reported today take the pandemic total to 1172, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Two of today's deaths were in the Southern DHB area. Of the others, three were from Northland, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from Midcentral, two were from Nelson Marlborough, three were from Canterbury and two were from West Coast.

One person was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and six were over 90. Ten were men and eight were women.

There are 597 new cases in the southern area today, a significant increase on the 365 reported yesterday. There are 31 people in southern hospitals with the virus, one more than yesterday.

Location of new community cases: Northland (247), Auckland (2,746), Waikato (679), Bay of Plenty (240), Lakes (115), Hawke’s Bay (231), MidCentral (274), Whanganui (84), Taranaki (243), Tairāwhiti (58), Wairarapa (63), Capital and Coast (682), Hutt Valley (242), Nelson Marlborough (367), Canterbury (1,285), South Canterbury (176), Southern (597), West Coast (105), Unknown (2)

Cases in hospital: Northland: 10; Waitemata: 41; Counties Manukau: 29; Auckland: 62; Waikato: 27; Bay of Plenty: 6; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 6; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 3; Capital and Coast: 40; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 60; South Canterbury: 13; West Coast: 1; Southern: 31.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 61.

