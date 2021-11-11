185 new Covid cases; another death reported

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Of today's cases, 152 are in Auckland, 25 are in Waikato and eight are in Northland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
An additional death in Auckland has today been added to the national Covid figures.
"This person's death is subject to a police investigation and the ministry will not be commenting further on it, at this stage," the Ministry of Health said.
Meanwhile, it is confirmed today that 90 percent of eligible Kiwis have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eighty percent are fully vaccinated.
In Auckland, 92 percent of residents have had at least one jab, 84 percent have had both.
A total of 2835 people are isolating at home in Auckland, which includes 1255 people with the virus across 885 households.
A total of 84 people with the virus are in hospital. Most of those hospitalised (46) are unvaccinated or ineligible to get the vaccine.
Twenty-four cases in hospital are partially vaccinated, 10 are fully vaccinated and the status of three people is unknown
There is one person in Whangārei Hospital and the other 83 patients are in Auckland.
Of those, 10 are intensive care or high dependency units. The average age of those patients is 52.
The majority of today's cases (104) are linked to existing cases, 84 are yet to be linked.
Regarding Waikato's 25 cases, 18 are known contacts to previous contacts who are already isolating, and public health staff are investigating any links for the remaining seven cases.
One of Northland's eight cases remains under investigation so there are technically seven cases to report from the region
Of those cases, three are in Dargaville, two are in the Far North, one is in Whangārei and one is in Kaitaia. All are in isolation.
Positive wastewater test
A positive wastewater test from Tuesday has been returned in Stratford, Taranaki. Another sample had been collected yesterday and was being analysed.
Of yesterday's cases, 97 were isolating while infectious. Forty-three cases were in the community while infectious.
Public health staff are managing 4779 active contacts of cases. Of those, 74 percent have received a call from staff confirming testing and isolation requirements. Seventy percent have returned at least one test result.
A total of 22,007 vaccinations occurred across the country yesterday, comprising of 6045 first doses and 15,962 second doses. In Auckland, 1424 first doses and 3957 second doses were administered, totalling 5381.
Māori vaccination levels are still well behind the national figures, with 75 percent of eligible Māori partially vaccinated and 59 percent fully vaccinated.
For Pasifika, 87 percent have had at least one dose, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated
Hopes on new vaccine
Today's update comes as a leading immunologist is banking on the introduction of a second vaccine to pick up the last pockets of hesitant people who have so far resisted getting the jab but now face losing their jobs.
The AstraZeneca vaccine will now be available as an alternate vaccination alongside the Pfizer vaccine as the Government moves to get the highest level of community vaccination before moving to relaxed Covid protection restrictions next month.
National Immunisation Advisory Centre director Nikki Turner told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that it would be a good option for the vaccine hesitant who "don't like the thought of technology" and would get vaccinated if there was another option, particularly if getting the jab was required to keep their jobs.But she said there would not be wholesale distribution: the Astra Zeneca vaccine was to be administered to a small group of people only. Just a small supply of the vaccine had arrived here.
Turner said she knew that misinformation was still rife across a range of sectors and jobs.
This included an estimated 4000 workers in district health boards who are yet to be vaccinated.
It may simply mean that those people had bad experiences with themselves or their family in the past, she said.
Turner maintained New Zealand didn't need to get AstraZeneca any earlier as, after having elected to go with Pfizer, they had managed high vaccination rates.
She also said it was "really hard" to have more than one vaccine at all delivery sites.
The AstraZeneca vaccine would also be aimed at those who had an allergy to the mRNA vaccine or had a bad reaction to the first dose.
She couldn't say how many problems they'd had with the vaccine - likely under 100 - and it wasn't always clear that they were due to the vaccine or not.
The second vaccine option comes as Auckland and Waikato schools juggle student timetables and parents' wishes as they decide how and when to reopen classroom doors next week.
All children in level 3 areas will be allowed back at school from Wednesday - with just four weeks of the school year to go.