185 new Covid cases; another death reported

A Covid testing centre in Auckland. File photo

There are 185 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and another death has been added to the national virus tally.

Of today's cases, 152 are in Auckland, 25 are in Waikato and eight are in Northland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

An additional death in Auckland has today been added to the national Covid figures.

"This person's death is subject to a police investigation and the ministry will not be commenting further on it, at this stage," the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed today that 90 percent of eligible Kiwis have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eighty percent are fully vaccinated.

In Auckland, 92 percent of residents have had at least one jab, 84 percent have had both.

A total of 2835 people are isolating at home in Auckland, which includes 1255 people with the virus across 885 households.

A total of 84 people with the virus are in hospital. Most of those hospitalised (46) are unvaccinated or ineligible to get the vaccine.

Twenty-four cases in hospital are partially vaccinated, 10 are fully vaccinated and the status of three people is unknown

There is one person in Whangārei Hospital and the other 83 patients are in Auckland.

Of those, 10 are intensive care or high dependency units. The average age of those patients is 52.

The majority of today's cases (104) are linked to existing cases, 84 are yet to be linked.

Regarding Waikato's 25 cases, 18 are known contacts to previous contacts who are already isolating, and public health staff are investigating any links for the remaining seven cases.

One of Northland's eight cases remains under investigation so there are technically seven cases to report from the region

Of those cases, three are in Dargaville, two are in the Far North, one is in Whangārei and one is in Kaitaia. All are in isolation.

Positive wastewater test

A positive wastewater test from Tuesday has been returned in Stratford, Taranaki. Another sample had been collected yesterday and was being analysed.

Of yesterday's cases, 97 were isolating while infectious. Forty-three cases were in the community while infectious.

Public health staff are managing 4779 active contacts of cases. Of those, 74 percent have received a call from staff confirming testing and isolation requirements. Seventy percent have returned at least one test result.

A total of 22,007 vaccinations occurred across the country yesterday, comprising of 6045 first doses and 15,962 second doses. In Auckland, 1424 first doses and 3957 second doses were administered, totalling 5381.

Māori vaccination levels are still well behind the national figures, with 75 percent of eligible Māori partially vaccinated and 59 percent fully vaccinated.

For Pasifika, 87 percent have had at least one dose, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to some New Zealanders as an alternative to the Pfizer vaccine Photo: Reuters

Hopes on new vaccine