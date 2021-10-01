19 new community cases, fluctuations expected

There are 19 new cases of Covid-19 today, all in Auckland.

Of today's cases, only one is yet to be linked to another case. There have been nine unlinked cases over the past 14 days, Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay has confirmed.

Many clusters are now contained. Any new cases were among known contacts isolating, or dormant, she said.

There are five active sub-clusters.

Delta's infectiousness underpinned the daily case numbers, McElnay said. Of notified cases, there could be an additional 35 in coming days among household contacts, so fluctuation in case numbers was expected.

There are 23 cases in hospital, four of which are in ICU.

"We are finding and reducing the spread of the Auckland outbreak," McElnay said.

McElnay and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson fronted today's update, after 19 new cases were also revealed on Thursday - and two overnight at Middlemore Hospital.

The patient who self-discharged after testing positive at Middlemore was being moved into quarantine today, McElnay said.

A further six patients have now been discharged.

Hospitals the 'solution, not a problem'

McElnay said the Covid-positive patients at Middlemore were not unusual, because there were many sub-clusters in south Auckland.

She said Middlemore could plan for their arrival, and clinical staff were "doing an excellent job".

Auckland hospitals were used to dealing with Covid patients, she said.

The MIQ worker mentioned yesterday was now in a quarantine facility, and the source of their infection was still unknown as genome sequencing had yet to come.

There were more than 11,000 tests across Auckland in the past 24 hours, and 19,000 were processed nationwide. Of these, 360 swabs were taken in Henderson and 292 in Papakura. A total of 1152 swabs were taken across seven suburbs of interest yesterday.

There had been reports of physical violence and abuse against essential workers, McElnay said.

"I'm asking New Zealanders to please be kind and treat our essential workers with courtesy and respect," she said.

Robertson said it was encouraging that there is only one unlinked case, adding it was important to note that case numbers have been stable and represent expected cases of household and other contacts.

McElnay said there was a broad-base surveillance plan to target testing in areas to make sure there is a good representative sample of Auckland and targeting suburbs of concern and that plan changes.

Robertson said the reality was bubbles were mixing, but it's not a "hosting of parties" type approach, but larger family groups interacting on a minimal basis like delivering a food parcel. He said from time to time this would lead to transmission.

McElnay said unlinked cases allowed authorities to "go on a hunt" to find where other cases might be, and this could create daily tweaking of surveillance testing. She said new cases were picked up in suburbs of interest.

NZ remains open for business - Robertson

Robertson said the fourth round of the wage subsidy scheme opened for applications at 9am, for the September 28 - October 11 revenue round, with 652,103 applications for border wage subsidy approved since the outbreak started and $4.2 billion of economic support paid out since.

The air connectivity scheme was extended until March next year to help with peak summer cargo season, Robertson said. The scheme enabled 8800 flights with air freight since last year with 85,000 people returning to New Zealand on those flights, representing 45 per cent of people passing through MIQ.

The Government had tried over 18 months to support sportspeople to come and go through MIQ but there was high demand at the moment and this had to be balanced with New Zealanders wanting to come home, Robertson said.

"It's a tough balance," he said.

The 'Reconnecting New Zealanders" plan will be making it easier for people in Australia to return to Aotearoa if they are citizens and a "graduated" system for others, Robertson said.

Australia's new border plan - to bring forward the easing of restrictions around international travel - "absolutely does not" show that New Zealand's plan has been slow.

Despite dropping somewhat, business confidence was still ahead of where it was in 2020, Robertson said.

Clusters

Robertson said a number of cases within this outbreak were people who don't have stable housing conditions, not just transitional housing tenants, and that's why a specific programme had been set up to work with community agencies.

"We do not have widespread community transition," Robertson said. "We have clusters of cases."

The Government was looking at testing rates before making a decision about alert level changes, Robertson said, and they needed Aucklanders to get tested this weekend.