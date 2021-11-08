190 new community cases, two border cases on ship in Bluff

bluff_based_south_port_and_stabicraft_marine_were__5604e86946.jpg Bluff-based South Port. Photos supplied.

There are 190 Covid cases in the community - the last set of data Cabinet will see before deciding whether Auckland will move to a new alert level.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to make the announcement at 4pm.

An investigation is underway as to whether or not a person admitted to hospital on October 23 died of Covid-19.

The patient, who was in their late-60s, was admitted to hospital for trauma injuries and tested positive after their arrival for Covid-19.

The cause of the person's death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the Ministry of Health said.

There are 81 people with the virus in hospital today, up from yesterday's 74. Seven are in ICU or HDU.

The average age of Covid patients in hospital is 51.

Yesterday there were 14,280 vaccine doses administered, of these 3272 were first doses and 11,008 were second doses.

Counties Manukau DHB officially became the third and final DHB area in Auckland and the sixth in the country to hit the 90% first dose benchmark.

This follows Auckland, Waitemata, Capital and Coast, Canterbury and Southern.

Cases on ship in Bluff

Two of today’s border-related cases are on board a bulk carrier vessel which recently arrived in in Bluff from Malaysia

These two cases are being investigated as likely historical cases.

The crew members were tested as part of the process for allowing a crew member to depart the vessel and fly home on compassionate grounds. All crew member remain aboard the vessel.

Testing of the 23 crew has identified two weak positive cases. The bulk of the crew are vaccinated. None of the crew have symptoms or have reported a recent illness during the voyage.

Results from repeat testing are expected tomorrow.

Suburbs of particular concern, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mangere.

In metro Auckland, public health staff are now supporting 2238 individuals to safely isolate at home; this includes 838 cases across 698 households.

Twenty residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in the Auckland suburb of Henderson have now returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Seven of the Covid-19 positive residents are receiving appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals.

There were seven new cases confirmed in Hamilton overnight, four in Te Awamutu and three in Hamilton.

Six were known contacts already in isolation. Public Health will today investigate links for the remaining case.

There is one case in Waikato Hospital for a non-Covid-19 related condition.

Ten locations of interest were identified in Hamilton yesterday.

There were 2239 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 880 vaccinations given.

There are five new cases to report in Northland today.

Four of the cases were notified after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut-off and will be added to the official case tally tomorrow.

The total number of cases in Northland is now 23 which includes 12 active cases and 11 recovered cases. Four cases are linked to known cases and public health interviews with the fifth case were yet to be completed, as at 12pm today.

The update today included the first Covid-19 related hospitalisation Northland linked in the current outbreak. The hospitalisation is another reminder for everyone in Northland who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated will help to stop you and your loves ones getting seriously ill, and could save your life and theirs. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get your first dose today.

