198 new Covid community cases

Photo: Getty Images

There are 198 new community cases of Covid-19 in the country today, with 46 cases outside Auckland, the Ministry of Health says.

There was no media briefing today because Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson visited Auckland this week and must obtain a negative Covid test before returning to Parliament.

The Ministry of Health instead released a statement this afternoon.

A community case is being investigated in Wellington, the Ministry confirmed. It said a weak positive Covid result was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing in the capital last night.

"This was for an essential worker from Auckland working in the city. The result could indicate a historical case or a case in the earlier stages of infection.

"The worker is having a repeat test today and follow-up with the workplace includes tests of co-workers."

Of the 167 new cases reported yesterday, 25 were outside Auckland. There were 17 in Waikato, five in Northland, and one each in the Bay of Plenty, Lakes, and Canterbury DHB areas.

The two new cases in the Bay of Plenty were one in Mount Maunganui and the other in Tauranga. Notification of the Tauranga case came after the official 9am cut-off time for reporting and is due to be included in today's figures.

It follows positive detection of Covid-19 in the region's wastewater samples.

The two new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch yesterday included the one announced on Wednesday and a household contact who is already in isolation. The second case will be added to the case tally today.

The five new cases in Northland - including two in Dargaville, one in Whangārei, one in the Far North and one in Kaikohe - were all linked, the Ministry said.