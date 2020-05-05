Tuesday, 5 May 2020

$2 million in meth seized in Canterbury raids

    Police seized three kilograms of meth and thousands of dollars in cash during raids  in Canterbury yesterday.

    The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $2 million.

    Two men, aged 31 and 39, were arrested and charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

    They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

    The raids were part of an investigation into the supply of meth in Canterbury, a police spokesperson said.

    "Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous and addictive drug which continues to cause significant harm in the community," said the police spokesperson.

    "Police continue to be committed to identifying and disrupting criminal syndicates involved in large scale drug distribution."

     

