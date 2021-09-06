20 new cases as Govt decides on alert level move

A Covid-19 testing station at the Manukau Magpies League Club, Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

There are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today as the Government considers an alert level move for everywhere except Auckland.

All of today's new cases are in Auckland. The total number of cases in the community is 821.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will announce any alert level decisions taken by Cabinet, and provide an update on the current outbreak, from the Beehive at 4pm.

Five cases from today are yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Just five of yesterday's 20 cases have been infectious in the community. The rest were in isolation throughout the period they were infected.

Eighty-six per cent of all contacts of cases have been called by contact tracers, the Ministry of Health said. Ninety-one per cent have received at least one test result.

There are 40 Covid patients in hospital, and six are in ICU or on a high dependency unit.

There are eight patients in North Shore Hospital, 18 in Middlemore Hospital, and 14 in Auckland City Hospital with the virus.

There are three new cases detected in managed isolation and one historical case.

A total of 38,710 vaccines were administered yesterday - 26,738 of the first dose and 11,972 of the second dose.

Almost 3.9 million vaccines have been administered to date across the country

There have been no unexpected detections in wastewater testing across New Zealand in the past 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Push for testing

It comes as people are being urged to get tested for Covid-19 as the Government mulls a shift down in alert levels for much of New Zealand.

The push comes after a weekend of low levels of testing and low daily case numbers across the country.

There were just 2500 tests carried out in Auckland yesterday, which is in its 20th day under alert level 4 restrictions, and just 9238 nationwide.

It prompted director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and deputy prime minister Grant Robertson to renew calls for anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get tested.

"We are heading in the right direction," said Robertson. "But the job is not over yet. This is why we want to see testing numbers in Auckland increase."

It comes as reports emerge that patients in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital could have been exposed to the virus.

The son of a 91-year-old man who was in the same ward in Middlemore Hospital where a person tested positive for Covid-19 told the Herald he distressed and seeking answers on "how things went so horribly wrong".

The two patients in the ward are expected to be tested today.

Meanwhile daily case numbers are continuing to drop, showing encouraging signs that the lockdown is curbing the community outbreak.

There were 20 new cases announced yesterday, making it the fifth consecutive day of shrinking numbers. Daily case numbers reached more than 80 in the peak of the outbreak.

The number of cases infectious in the community remains low, along with the number of cases that aren't epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

"We are heading in the right direction, but we want to make sure they are the only 20 cases. We can't let even one case slip through the net," said Bloomfield.

In the latest update, there were 801 cases in the community - 784 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington.

The Delta outbreak could total fewer than 900 cases, new modelling by University of Canterbury associate professor Alex James indicates. It shows lockdown could squeeze case numbers down to levels potentially lower than seen in April last year.