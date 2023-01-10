2022's most popular baby names revealed

Oliver has continued its decade-long reign at the top and was the most popular name for boys in 2022.

After being in second place in 2021, Isla is back at the top for most popular girl name in New Zealand for 2022. Isla has been in the top three every year since 2016.

A total of 18,041 different first names were given to a total of 59,711 babies that were registered in 2022.

In 2021 there were 56,013 births registered in Aotearoa, with a total of 16,790 different first names.

Two new additions have made it to the top 10 girl names - Harper now sits at ninth place and Sophie at tenth.

Hudson is also new to the top ten boy names, coming in at ninth place.

The most popular gender-neutral name for 2022 was Riley.

List of the top names for girls last year:

1. Isla

2. Amelia

3. Charlotte

4. Mila

5. Lily

6. Ava

7. Willow

8. Olivia

9. Harper

10. Sophie

For a decade now, Oliver has remained the most popular name for boys.

List of the top names for boys last year:

1. Oliver

2. Noa

3. Leo

4. Jack

5. Luca

6. Theodore

7. George

8. Charlie

9. Hudson

10. William

This year, the top Māori names will be released around the time of celebration for Matariki in Aotearoa.

Every year, the Registrar-General, Jeff Montgomery, shares the most common baby names in New Zealand.

This information is gathered from SmartStart, a website that provides new and expectant Kiwi parents with step-by-step information and support to help them access services for them and their baby.

Registering your baby in New Zealand is an important first step in ensuring that your baby has an official identity, allowing them to access their legal rights as they grow up.

"During a time that can be overwhelming and of financial stress, the last thing new parents want to be doing is filling out a raft of forms. SmartStart is a free, fast and easy way to register your child," Montgomery said.