2318 Covid cases today, one virus-related death in South

There are 2318 new Covid community cases reported in New Zealand today. There are 148 cases in the South and a death.

Nine virus-related deaths across New Zealand have been reported today.

Two were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Whanganui, two were from Canterbury, one was from Southern.

One was aged in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was aged over 90. Of these people, two were women and seven were men.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health is ending seven-day updates on Covid cases and deaths, instead reducing daily releases between Monday to Friday as infection and hospital rates in the latest Omicron wave continue to steadily fall.

The change will take effect from tomorrow.

Health officials have also said they will also no longer be providing information about the Covid-19 vaccine response in the updates.

In announcing the change the ministry said the daily 1pm update was being "fine-tuned" to reflect the level of data provided daily on the Ministry of Health website.

"The key changes are that the update will now be produced from Monday to Friday and information about the Covid-19 vaccine response, already provided on the website each day during the week, will no longer be included in the daily 1pm update," the ministry said.