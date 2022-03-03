23,183 new cases, 615 in South

Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced there were 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today, including

He is joined by the ministry's primary care lead Dr Joe Bourne via video call.

Of the 23,183 new cases, 503 are in hospital. Seven of these hospitalised cases are in ICU or HUDs.

There are two patients with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

Today's cases are in Northland (520), Auckland (13,237), Waikato (1,870), Bay of Plenty (1,332), Lakes (537), Hawke’s Bay (315), MidCentral (381), Whanganui (79), Taranaki (289), Tairāwhiti (134), Wairarapa (94), Capital and Coast (1,487), Hutt Valley (642), Nelson Marlborough (271), Canterbury (1,294), South Canterbury (53), Southern (615), West Coast (16); Unknown (17).

"Sadly, a person has passed away in a Bay of Plenty rest home. The person died of an unrelated medical condition while receiving palliative care and had tested positive for Covid-19."

Eighty-five percent of today's cases were self-reported after rapid antigen tests returned positive results, the remainder were confirmed through PCR testing.

There are now 146,527 active community cases in New Zealand, he said.

The new RATS were flowing out through the supply chains but those supply chains were being challenged as many who worked in them were with Covid-19 cases or contacts.

He said a new technology had been developed from people who were symptomatic or a contact to get RATs, More than 65,000 orders have been placed online.

Bloomfield described the system as similar to a "click and collect" process.

He said health services across the country, including Auckland, were managing to provide care for anyone who needed it.

He thanked those staff who had continued to keep New Zealanders safe during a challenging time.

It comes as allied, scientific and technical public health workers prepare to walk off the job over low pay and poor working conditions.

The first of two 24-hour strikes involving 10,000 health workers from 70 different roles - including contract tracers and laboratory staff who work processing Covid-19 tests - will take place tomorrow. A second walkout is planned for March 18.

The timing couldn't be worse with Bloomfield, who has apologised to the 32,000-odd people who had been waiting five days or more for the results of their PCR test.

He urged those awaiting results to undertake a rapid antigen test (RAT) and gave assurances that the tests will still be processed with 9000 sent to Australia over the weekend for processing.

Surge testing capacity was meant to be able to handle 77,000 samples a day, the Government announced in late January, but the system came under intense pressure when demand was less than 30,000 a day.