Wednesday, 18 January 2023

$23.5m ticket sold in Auckland, $500k prize in Central Otago

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    It'll be a night to remember for one lucky Powerball player from Auckland, who has won $23.5 million,  while a Central Otago player is $500,000 richer. 

    The major prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division, drawn live tonight. 

    The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Auckland City.

    They are the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Southland couple.

    The $6.3 million winners were looking forward to setting up their family for the future.

    One lucky Strike player from Auckland won $1 million in tonight’s Must Be Won draw.

    The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

    One other Lotto player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s draw.

    The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

    Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

    Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.

    Cromwell winner in Powerball Second Division 

    Twenty-seven lucky Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $13,824 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s draw. 

    Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,971.

    The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pak N Save Ormiston in Auckland and Paper Plus Cromwell.

    The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

     

     