$26m Powerball not struck, Otago winner takes $250k

    Lotto Powerball's $26 million prize has not been struck but an Otago player will still be taking home $250,000.

    The eye-watering $26m was up for grabs in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

    Lotto first division was split four-ways, with winners from New Plymouth, Auckland, Whanganui and Otago. 

    The winning Otago ticket was bought online from MyLotto.

    The numbers were: 1, 5, 13, 28, 33 and 37. The Bonus Ball was 25, and the Powerball was 10.

    Powerball will now jackpot to $30m for Wednesday's draw. 

     

     

