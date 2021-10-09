$26m Powerball not struck, Otago winner takes $250k

Lotto Powerball's $26 million prize has not been struck but an Otago player will still be taking home $250,000.

The eye-watering $26m was up for grabs in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

Lotto first division was split four-ways, with winners from New Plymouth, Auckland, Whanganui and Otago.

The winning Otago ticket was bought online from MyLotto.

The numbers were: 1, 5, 13, 28, 33 and 37. The Bonus Ball was 25, and the Powerball was 10.

Powerball will now jackpot to $30m for Wednesday's draw.