2706 new community Covid cases; nine more deaths with disease

There are 2706 new community cases of Covid-19 today and nine more people have died with the disease.

There are 432 cases in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, four were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Canterbury and two were from Southern.

One was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was aged over 90.

Five were women and four were men.

There are 144 new cases in the Southern DHB area and nine people in southern hospitals with the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of cases continues to decline - today it is 3655 while last Monday, it was 4230.

The weekly average of hospitalisations today is 472; last monday 570.

Cases in hospital: Northland (12), Waitematā (63), Counties Manukau (43), Auckland (51), Waikato (71), Bay of Plenty (16), Lakes (11), Hawke's Bay (20), MidCentral (29), Whanganui (four), Taranaki (12), Wairarapa (two), Capital & Coast (14), Hutt (17), Nelson Marlborough (nine), Canterbury (41), West Coast (three), South Canterbury (five) and Southern (nine).

There are now 1824 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 (either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor).

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 10.

- additional reporting ODT Online