28 new community cases, 13 at border

There are 28 new community cases of Covid-19 and 13 new cases in managed isolation and quarantine to report in New Zealand today.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said there were 34 people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Yesterday there were 28 community cases and 65 in MIQ, as well as two further deaths.

A man in his 30s died at home on January 5 and tested positive for Covid-19 after his death, while a man in his 60s died at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

The location of latest community cases are: Auckland (9), Waikato (3), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (2), Wairarapa (4), Hutt Valley (2) and Canterbury (3).

All three of the Canterbury cases are household contacts in Christchurch, the Ministry said.

One of these cases was initially reported yesterday and was being officially added to case numbers today.

Two are linked to a previously reported case. The third remains under investigation, it said.

There would be further locations of interest from around Canterbury, following travel over the Christmas holiday break. These will be updated regularly, along with health advice, on the Ministry’s locations of interest page.

Capital and Coast Māori milestone

Capital and Coast is today expected to become the first district health board area to reach the 90% fully vaccinated milestone for Māori.

When the region’s clinics closed for the day yesterday, they were only 32 second doses short and were expected to reach this significant milestone at some point today, the Ministry said.

Not far behind in reaching 90% fully vaccinated for their eligible Māori populations are Canterbury and Auckland DHBs, which may get there next week.

Meanwhile, 42% Forty of the population currently eligible have received their booster shot.

The Ministry said it strongly recommended boosters for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago.

Vaccination remained the key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including the highly transmissible Omicron, it said.

There were 41,853 booster doses given yesterday, as well as 1437 first doses, 3842 second doses and 630 third primary doses.

From January 17 the rollout of the vaccine for children aged 5-11 begins.

Covid Tracer App glitch

The Ministry of Health revealed today that Covid Tracer App notifications for some people at a location of interest have recently been delayed by a day.

It said this was due to an "intermittent technical issue" and affected people at some "of the larger festivals in the past two weeks".

Notifications have been sent out and the issue had been resolved.

The ministry advised that people check its locations of interest page online, which is updated frequently.