29 NZers registered as being in Turkey: Govt

Damaged and collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, following the earthquake. Photo: Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFat) says there are currently 29 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Turkey, which was hit by two powerful earthquakes on Monday.

Rescue efforts are continuing in southern Turkey and northern Syria following the large quakes, which have already claimed more than 3700 lives and left thousands more injured.

The first magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit before sunrise in bitter winter weather. It was followed in the early afternoon by another quake of magnitude 7.7.

MFat said the New Zealand embassy in Ankara was in contact with local authorities but there was no information to suggest any New Zealanders had been affected by the earthquakes at this stage.

The ministry encourages New Zealanders travelling or living overseas to register with its SafeTravel website so they can be contacted in the event of emergencies such as natural disasters.