3387 new Covid cases; 12 more deaths with disease

There are 3387 new community Covid-19 cases today, and 12 more people have died with the disease.

There are 536 cases in hospital, including 13 in ICU, the Ministry of Health reports.

In the Southern DHB area there are 235 new cases, and 16 people in hospital. Yesterday there were 177 new cases in the SDHB area, and 2618 nationally.

One of the deaths reported today was in the South. Of the others, two were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, two were from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui and three were from Canterbury.

Three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Four were women and eight were men.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 570; last Monday, it was 660.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 14.

Of the 3387 new cases reported today, 171 people had recently travelled overseas.

There is a total of 29,598 active cases in the country.

In total, there have been 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Cases in hospital: Northland (26), Waitematā (69), Counties Manukau (62), Auckland (56), Waikato (70), Bay of Plenty (18), Lakes (10), Hawke's Bay (44), MidCentral (15), Whanganui (10), Taranaki (12), Wairarapa (eight), Capital & Coast (17), Hutt Valley (12), Nelson Marlborough (seven), Canterbury (67), West Coast (three), South Canterbury (14) and Southern (16).

Source: Ministry of Health

- ODT Online/NZ Herald