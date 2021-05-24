3.4 magnitude earthquake felt in Christchurch and beyond

Image: Geonet

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake near Christchurch this morning was reportedly felt across New Zealand.

Geonet reported the quake struck at 11.49am on Monday, with a depth of 9km, within 5km east of Christchurch.

Geonet reported it as "light". More than 3700 people had said via its website they felt the quake.

People as far away as Wellington and Hamilton reported feeling the shake.

Said a Geonet spokesperson: "This earthquake is typical of Canterbury seismicity following the 2011 EQ and is a good reminder to always be prepared."