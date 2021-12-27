34 new community cases; four new Omicron cases

There are 34 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, and four new cases of the Omicron variant detected at the border.

Of the new cases, 21 are in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty, three in Lakes and one new case in Canterbury.

There are now 41 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care units.

Auckland's Middlemore Hospital has the most patients, with 21, Auckland Hospital has 15 and Tauranga has five.

In addition, there have been four new cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant detected at the border.

The total number of Omicron cases at MIQ facilities is now 49.

Overall, there were 10 cases detected at the border over the past 24 hours.

They included six arrivals in Auckland and four who are staying at MIQ facilities in Christchurch.

Four of the people who tested positive at the border arrived from the US on Christmas Eve, while three others arrived from Australia on the same day.

In addition, there was an arrival from the United Arab Emirates on December 21 who tested positive after the routine day three test, and an arrival from Singapore on Christmas Eve.

One person who arrived on Christmas Day from Egypt, with a layover in United Arab Emirates, has also tested positive.

In Auckland, health and welfare providers are now supporting 1495 people who are isolating at home. Of them, 418 have tested positive.

In Waikato, four of the new community cases are in Te Kūiti, two are in Hamilton and one is in Te Kauwhata. Four were known contacts of previous cases and a fifth case has also been linked, health officials have reported. The other cases remain under investigation.

Both of today's new Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga, including a known contact of a previous case. The epidemiological link for the other case remains under investigation.

All three of the new Lakes cases are known contacts of previous cases and are in Rotorua.

The Canterbury case is also a contact of an existing case. Of the region's two active cases, both are isolation, according to the Ministry of Health.

After taking a brief break for Christmas - lumping two days worth of new Covid-19 cases into one report yesterday - the Ministry of Health's daily report has returned to normal this afternoon.