370 Afghanistan evacuees coming to NZ - MFAT

An RNZAF C130 safely evacuated a number of New Zealanders and Australians from Kabul last week. Photo: Supplied / New Zealand Defence Force

A total of 370 people are on their way to New Zealand after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

It was still not know how many were New Zealand passport holders, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said.

"Extraordinary efforts have been made to try and bring home as many people as we could, either New Zealanders or those who have supported New Zealand.

"So far, 370 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan destined for New Zealand, of these 228 have departed United Arab Emirates (UAE) for New Zealand."

This number was likely to increase as processing continued in the UAE.

"Many are still being processed at evacuation bases outside Afghanistan, it's still too early to know how many New Zealanders may be among them."

Officials from MFAT, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel were continuing to support people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan to the UAE, where forward travel arrangements were being made.

"That work will be ongoing until all evacuees are on their way home."

The last evacuation flight organised by New Zealand left Kabul International on Thursday and discussions were underway to explore how potentially hundreds of passport holders and Afghan visa holders could also be evacuated.

"We are discussing with partners potential next steps and how the New Zealand government can best assist New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families who remain in Afghanistan.

"We are also discussing with partners how the New Zealand government can best assist and support Afghan nationals in other ways," the spokesperson said.

There was a very high threat of terrorist attack in Afghanistan still and New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families should take extra precautions for their safety.

"The situation in Afghanistan remains highly volatile and dangerous."

Any New Zealand citizens, permanent residents or visa holders who manage to leave Afghanistan over land borders, should make themselves known to the closest New Zealand High Commission, Embassy or Consulate General, MFAT said.

"New Zealanders in Afghanistan should not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If they are close to the airport, they should move away to a safe location until the security situation changes and only return to the airport if specifically advised to do so."