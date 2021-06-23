Wednesday, 23 June 2021

4 new cases in managed isolation

    There are no new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, but four cases in managed isolation.

    The new cases travelled from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. All are staying at an MIQ facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

    The number of active cases in New Zealand is 24, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2367.

     

     

