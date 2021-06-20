4 new cases in managed isolation, close eye on Sydney

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has four new cases of Covid in managed isolation facilities today but no new community cases, as Ministry of Health officials keep close tabs on new community cases in the Australian state of New South Wales.

"Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales remains in place at this time," the Ministry advised in its latest update at 1pm on Sunday.

"New Zealand public health officials are regularly reviewing developments in the Australian state and advice will be updated, if and when require ... at this time, the Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low."

Sydney announced three new community cases on Sunday, in addition to two cases confirmed on Saturday.

The two previous cases were both connected to the busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall, which is popular with locals and New Zealand visitors.

On Saturday night the Ministry of Health updated its advice for anyone in New Zealand who was at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney the previous weekend.

"Anyone in New Zealand at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall (including the car park) in Sydney's Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June between 11am to 12pm or Sunday 13 June between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4:30pm should get tested immediately.

"They must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and stay at home until they get a negative test result. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again."

New South Wales public health officials have classified the entire Westfield Bondi Junction mall and its car park as a location of interest, not just the particular shops earlier identified.

It follows a case last week involving a very fleeting contact with another case at the busy mall.

Information about all the locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/latest-news-and-updates

People who have been in Sydney are urged to check this website as there are new locations of interest, including trains and bus routes. Please check for the relevant dates and times; and follow health advice, the Ministry advised.

FOUR NEW CASES IN MIQ

New Zealand's four new MIQ cases are people from the Philippines, India, Afganistan and the United States who arrived between June 15 and 17.

They are staying at quarantine facilities in Rotorua, Auckland and Christchurch.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 22.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 546 cases.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed Covid cases is 2362.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online