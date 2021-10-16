40 new cases in Auckland, one in Waikato

There are 41 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, 40 in Auckland and one in Waikato.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 20 of these cases were linked, and 21 remained unlinked with investigations continuing.

There were also two new cases detected at the border.

The Waikato case is a household member of two existing cases and is already in a quarantine facility in Auckland, the Ministry said.

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out regionwide testing, to help rule out any undetected community spread of Covid-19.

There have now been 1895 cases in the current community outbreak and 4580 since the pandemic began.

There are 124 unlinked cases from the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, an Auckland woman associated with the two women who travelled to Northland has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in an Auckland quarantine facility.

She was in Northland with the other two women.

Public health officials have determined she wasn't infectious while she was in Northland between 2-8 October. Her infectious period has been determined as beginning after she returned to Auckland.

Three household contacts and two other contacts have been identified by public health officials. These contacts follow a visit to a private home in Auckland and shared transport to the testing centre.

