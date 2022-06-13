4413 Covid cases, five virus-related deaths, 353 cases in South

There are 4413 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further five virus-related deaths.

Of today's deaths two were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty and one from Canterbury.

One person was aged in their 60s; two were in their 70s; one was in their 80s; and one was aged over 90. Of these people, two were women and three were men.

There are 352 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

In the Southern District Health Board area there were 353 cases and 21 people with the virus in hospital.

Meanwhile Ministry of Health chief science adviser Ian Town has indicated officials will review New Zealand's traffic light settings later this week.

Asked if New Zealand was still at the peak of the outbreak, Town said the country was instead on a "steady plateau".

New Zealand has been at the orange alert level since 11.59pm on April 13.

To date, more than one million New Zealanders have contracted Covid-19.

Yesterday there were more than 350 people in hospital with the virus, eight of whom are in intensive care and nine more people had died with the virus.

All nine people who died were over 60, with one from Northland, three from Auckland, two from Wellington region, another two from Canterbury, and one from the Southern DHB region.

