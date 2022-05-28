452 new Covid cases, one death in South

There are 6369 new cases of Covid-19 to report today including 452 in the South.

The Ministry of Health said today's seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 6924 – last Saturday, it was 7972.

It also announced 13 further deaths of people with the virus.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1140 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Five were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, one was from Nelson Marlborough, two were from the Wellington region, one was from Bay of Plenty, and one was from Southern.

Two people were their 60s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90.

Of these people, five were female and eight were male.

Cases in hospital: total number 362: Northland: 11; Waitemata: 34; Counties Manukau: 31; Auckland: 65; Waikato: 20; Bay of Plenty: 3; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 20; Taranaki: 5; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 13; **Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 33; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 11; West Coast: 1; Southern: 35.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (166), Auckland (2,068), Waikato (480), Bay of Plenty (160), Lakes (125), Hawke’s Bay (173), MidCentral (199), Whanganui (74), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (32), Wairarapa (59), Capital and Coast (512), Hutt Valley (193), Nelson Marlborough (269), Canterbury (981), South Canterbury (135), Southern (452), West Coast (70), Unknown (6)