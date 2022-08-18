4540 new community Covid cases; 16 more deaths with disease

There are 4540 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and another 16 people have died with the disease.

There are 473 people in hospital with Covid, including 10 in ICU.

There are 278 new cases in the Southern DHB area, and 14 people in southern hosptials with the virus.

Of the deaths today, one was from Northland, four were from the Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes, two from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four from the Wellington region and two were from Canterbury.

Three people were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Eight were women and eight were men.

In total, there have been 1807 deaths in New Zealand that have been confirmed as being attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now 12.

The seven-day rolling average of cases today is 3928; last Thursday, it was 4750.

Cases in hospital: : Northland (17), Waitematā (64), Counties Manukau (54), Auckland (57), Waikato (74), Bay of Plenty (15), Lakes (12), Hawke's Bay (22), MidCentral (21), Whanganui (five), Taranaki (nine), Tairāwhiti (one), Wairarapa (eight), Capital & Coast (14), Hutt Valley (11), Nelson Marlborough (seven), Canterbury (56), West Coast (four), South Canterbury (eight) and Southern (14).

- NZ Herald/ODT Online