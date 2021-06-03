4.8 quake rattles North Island

Photo: GeoNet

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has struck near Tūrangi in the central North Island.

GeoNet reported the quake caused "moderate" shaking at 12.23pm. Its epicentre was 15km north-east of Tūrangi at a depth of 5km.

By 12.39pm, more than 1600 people had reported feeling it on the GeoNet website.

The majority of those felt reports recorded the quake as feeling "weak" or "light".

The tremor comes after a swarm of quakes struck in the centre of the North Island overnight.

About five quakes rattled Taupō.

GeoNet recorded them ranging from a magnitude of between 2 and 2.9 in strength.