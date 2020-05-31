4.9 quake rocks New Plymouth

Another large quake has hit the country, this time near New Plymouth in the North Island.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has rocked the city.

The 2.35pm quake struck just 10km deep, about 35km north of the city, GeoNet reports.

New Plymouth-based New Zealand Herald reporter Jamie Morton described the quake as a short, sharp and violent shake.

"Rather than the rolling quakes we've had over the last week, emanating from the lower North Island, this one struck very strongly – we felt our house move."

Dogs could also be heard barking across city suburbs following the quake, Morton said.

More than 3300 people have posted on Geonet saying they felt the earthquake. While most described it as being weak to moderate, five described it as "extreme".

Earlier today a quake also struck in the lower North Island, this time a magnitude 3.6, which is predominantly being classed as weak by New Zealanders.

It comes after the region was rocked by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake at 10.56pm yesterday which was felt by more than 10,000 people.

This morning's earthquake was located 35km northwest of Levin, at a depth of 26km, according to GeoNet.

About 180 people reported feeling the earthquake on the website; 140 reported weak shaking and 41 reported light shaking.