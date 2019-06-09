5 taken to hospital after car winds up in ditch

fphfxv6ljbdcthn4u5ieifewg4.jpg Two men were trapped for a period of time in the car as it lay on its roof in the drain. Photo: NZ Herald

Five young men have been taken to hospital after a car rolled into a drain near Hastings.

Witnesses at the scene said two were trapped in the vehicle, which was lying on its roof in the water, for several minutes after the crash about 11.30am today in Taihape Rd.

A spokesperson for St John ambulance said one man was in a serious condition, two suffered moderate injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

All were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital for assessment. A hospital spokesperson said all were males in their teens and early 20s.

A police spokeswoman said police had received reports of a car rolling just before 11.30am.

One person trapped was rescued just before midday, the spokeswoman said.