500 stolen avocados found in Bethlehem, Tauranga

The police in the Western Bay of Plenty are trying to find the rightful owner of more than 500 avocados.

The avocados were found today in the Tauranga suburb of Bethlehem.

An off-duty officer spotted two men with a car boot full of avocados, which the police believe were stolen.

A 39-year-old Waharoa man has been charged in relation to the theft.

But the police have not received any reports of theft relating to the fruit and say they would like to find the owner.