$500k bill after powerlines tampered with

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Police are investigating reports of people tampering with powerlines around Christchurch, which has cost more than half-a-million dollars to fix.

The behaviour was reported numerous times in April, then again this week.

The tampering of power line cabling and boxes was reported predominantly in the red zone area.

Late last month, police were notified of more tampering with the Orion network in the Woolston area.

Orion Christchurch general manager Steve Macdonald told Morning Report people were likely taking copper and aluminium and selling it on as scrap metal.

"When this is occurring, it's taking power off people in nearby houses and it's impacting their life as well.".

The company had spent more than $500,000 in the past 18 months fixing the powerlines.

"And it's our community that pays for that."

Macdonald said the tampering was seriously dangerous; the perpetrators were not only putting their own lives at serious risk, but also that of the public and his staff.

"There's no safe way to do what they're doing, and that concerns us."

The company was working with the police.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley echoed the dangers of tampering.

"If you come across live wires that are left hanging or jutting out of the ground, these could cause serious injury if touched and you should contact Orion immediately."