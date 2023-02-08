$500m of cocaine picked up in Pacific Ocean

Police, Customs and NZDF seized 3.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean as part of Operation Hydros in December 2022. Photo: Supplied

Police and customs have intercepted 3.2 tonnes of cocaine adrift in the ocean in one of the biggest busts New Zealand has ever seen.

Working alongside the Defence Force, officers were able to recover the masses of drugs drifting in the Pacific Ocean, and bring the 81 bales of cocaine back to shore where it will be destroyed.

The drugs were placed aboard the Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanu and sailed for six days to make it back ashore.

The cocaine was found set up in nets with floatation devices keeping it afloat for someone to come and collect it.

It was found six days sailing northeast of New Zealand in international waters, not a high traffic area, and had not been in the water long before the package was found.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says due to the shipment’s size, he thinks it was likely destined for Australia and its interception will have dealt a significant blow to the South American producers.

“This is one of the single biggest seizures of illegal drugs by authorities in this country. While this disrupts the syndicate’s operations, we remain vigilant given the lengths we know these groups will go to circumvent coming to law enforcement’s attention,” Coster said.

“We have no doubt a seizure of this scale lands a major blow for this trade.

“I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved here, and the impact this will have on organised crime.”

New Zealand Customs Service Acting Comptroller Bill Perry said he estimates the shipment was worth more than half a billion dollars.

“Customs is pleased to have helped prevent such a large amount of cocaine causing harm in communities here in New Zealand, Australia and elsewhere in the wider Pacific region.”

Covid-19 constricted air and commercial movements and Perry said this could show drug syndicates are testing other routes.

“It is concerning that last year’s interceptions were in the vicinity of 800kg, and this well tops that.”

As the drugs have not arrived in any country, it is hard to understand who is behind the shipment and New Zealand is working with international partners to determine that.

Police will not comment on how the drugs came to their attention.

New Zealand Defence Force Joint Forces commander Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said he was pleased to have been able to assist in the operation.

Five Eyes assisted the operation.

“We had the right people and the right capabilities to provide the support required and it was great to work alongside the New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Customs Service.”

The operation, dubbed Operation Hydros, began in December 2022 and while no arrests have been made, enquiries into the shipment are continuing with Aotearoa liaising with its foreign counterparts.

In March last year, police and customs made Aotearoa’s largest-ever drug bust when they intercepted 613kg of methamphetamine arriving through Auckland Airport.

The drugs were worth $245 million and six people were arrested - including some with links to the Comancheros gang.