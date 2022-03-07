506 new cases in South; hospital cases rise

There are 17,522 new community cases in New Zealand today, including 506 in the South.

There are 696 people in hospital, including 13 in ICU.

The numbers are up on yesterday's tally of 15,161, with 78 more people in hospital. There were 18,833 cases on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health says there are also 11 new cases at the border, three confirmed and eight probable.

There are five people in hospital in the southern area.

The ministry says there are 6086 active cases in the Southern DHB area, and nationally there are more than 192,000 active cases.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (509), Auckland (7,639), Waikato (1,541), Bay of Plenty (1,174), Lakes (475), Hawke’s Bay (435), MidCentral (400), Whanganui (95), Taranaki (311), Tairāwhiti (217), Wairarapa (99), Capital and Coast (1,545), Hutt Valley (837), Nelson Marlborough (329), Canterbury (1,308), South Canterbury (82), Southern (506), West Coast (14); Unknown (6).

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 17,921, up from 17,272 yesterday.

"Care needs to be taken when interpreting daily reported cases, which are expected to continue to fluctuate," the Ministry of Health said. "This means that the seven-day rolling average of cases gives a more reliable indicator of testing trends."

southern_case_map_07_mar_22.png Source: Southern DHB

The Southern District Health Board reported its latest figures today as being 506 new cases of Covid and 8536 active cases in the South (as at March 6).*

*Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO. Due to the increased used use of RATs and system lag issues there may be a discrepancy in the number of total active cases from the territorial authority break down breakdown.

28 people at protest test positive

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health confirmed today that 28 people who were at the protest at Parliament in Wellington have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Data is not available for the number of cases who required hospital care who were identified as being at the protest.

A spokesperson said these people were thought to be protesters although they had not been interviewed as they would have been prior to the recent changes in case investigation.

"In Phase 3, cases are not routinely interviewed by health officials and are instead asked to fill out a contact tracing form. Only cases that are identified through their interaction with the health system can therefore be identified as having attended the protest.

"The Ministry continues to encourage anyone who attended the protest at Parliament to get tested and isolate at home if they have any cold or flu symptoms, and to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and each other from Covid-19."

Cases in Chatham Islands

The ministry is reporting two Covid-19 cases in the Chatham Islands today.

These two cases are already isolating and being supported on the Islands.

Canterbury DHB, which manages health services on the Islands, is distributing RATs to all households early this week, as a precaution to allow early detection of positive cases.

