5169 new community Covid cases; 18 more deaths

There are 5169 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 18 more people have died with the disease.

There are 599 people in hospital with the virus, including 11 in ICU.

The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4938. Last Wednesday it was 6355.

There are 338 new community cases in the Southern DHB area, and 31 people in southern hospitals with the virus.

Of the 18 deaths reported today, three were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Whanganui, one was from Wellington region, six were from Canterbury and one was from Southern.

Five people were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Of these people, seven were women and 11 were men.

There are now 1705 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is 15.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 36; Waitematā: 59; Counties Manukau: 53; Auckland: 68; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 23; Lakes: 17; Hawke’s Bay: 35; MidCentral: 21; Whanganui: 16; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 7; Capital & Coast: 15; Hutt Valley: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 86; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 23; Southern: 31.