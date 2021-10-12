Tuesday, 12 October 2021

5.3 quake strikes north of Marlborough

    A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has struck just north of the South island, with thousands reporting they felt the shake.

    The quake hit 80km north of French Pass at a depth of 149km, shortly before 3pm today.

    More than 17,000 people reported feeling the shaking - some as far away as Mt Ruapehu in the central North Island.

    The majority of people reported it as light.

    "A bit of a shake this afternoon for central New Zealand with a M5.3 earthquake occurring 149 kilometres below the Whanganui Basin," a Geonet spokesperson said.

    "It was felt across the lower North Island and upper South Island and we have received over 17,000 felt reports.

    "Being a deep earthquake, shaking was felt over a wide area around the epicentre.

    "Shaking was particularly strong from Wellington to the Horowhenua due to seismic waves traveling up the subducting slab.

    "This earthquake occurred in a seismically active part of the subducting slab, and is standard fare for Aotearoa New Zealand tectonics."

