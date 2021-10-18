There are 60 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today - 57 in Auckland and three in Waikato.

The Ministry of Health revealed the latest figures in a statement this afternoon as Cabinet meets to decide whether Auckland (the centre of the Delta outbreak), parts of Waikato and Northland are safe to move out of alert level 3, or have some restrictions loosened.

The rest of the country is at level 2.

As at 10am, 36 of today's cases were linked - 18 of which are household contacts - and 24 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak, the Ministry said.

There are 30 people in Auckland hospitals and five in ICU or a high dependency unit.

There are five new Covid cases at the border also to report: one from the United States, one from Lebanon, one from India, one from Greece and one from the United Kingdom.

The Ministry also revealed that a staff member at Remuera Gardens retirement village in Auckland has been confirmed as having Covid-19 and was at work whilst infectious.

"Public health staff are confident the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, testing is being arranged for all staff and residents. Both staff and residents at the village have very high vaccination rates."

There are a total of 1943 community cases in Auckland, of which 1350 have recovered. In Waikato, there are 45 community cases and three have recovered, and in Wellington there are 17 community cases and all have recovered.

There are 2005 cases in the current Delta outbreak and 4696 cases since the since pandemic began last year.