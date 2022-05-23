6000 new cases, 461 in South

There are 6000 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 461 in the South.

The Ministry of Health gave its daily update by statement this afternoon.

It said the rolling average of community case numbers is 7712 – last Monday it was 7702.

It also confirmed there were nine further deaths of people who had Covid.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1064 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

One was from the Auckland region, two were from Taranaki, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Wellington and two were from Canterbury.

One person was in their 30s, three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Of these people, eight were female and one was male.

Cases in hospital: total number 363: Northland: 8; Waitemata: 40; Counties Manukau: 35; Auckland: 66; Waikato: 22; Bay of Plenty: 7; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 6; MidCentral: 14; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 9; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 56; South Canterbury: 10; West Coast: 2; Southern: 36.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (158), Auckland (2,053), Waikato (463), Bay of Plenty (206), Lakes (77), Hawke’s Bay (163), MidCentral (196), Whanganui (85), Taranaki (179), Tairāwhiti (27), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (444), Hutt Valley (181), Nelson Marlborough (230), Canterbury (878), South Canterbury (90), Southern (461), West Coast (62), Unknown (2)