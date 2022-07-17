6223 new community cases; 22 more deaths with Covid

There are 6223 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 22 more people have died with the virus.

The 22 deaths occurred during the past four days, the Ministry of Health said.

There are 733 people in hospital with the virus, including 16 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 9803, the ministry reported.

Yesterday there were 9241 community cases, 761 hospitalisations and 29 deaths. The deaths were over the past 29 days.

While today's numbers are down on yesterday's, the past week has seen the daily number of new cases regularly topping 10,000.

The ministry said today it was "closely monitoring" the continued increase in positive cases and hospitalisations.

It said the case, death and hospitalisation numbers "emphasise the importance of everybody doing the basics well" to help prevent infection and serious illness.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 737. This time last week it was 554. Today there are 22 people in Southern hospitals with Covid-19

Covid deaths

Of deaths reported today five were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Lakes, two were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, three were from Whanganui, two were from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, three were from Canterbury/West Coast and two were from Southern.

Two people were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Ten were women and 12 were men.

Today’s reported deaths take the pandemic total to 1827, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 22.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 25; Waitematā: 126; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 86; Waikato: 56; Bay of Plenty: 38; Lakes: 21; Hawke’s Bay: 34; MidCentral: 31; Whanganui: 18; Taranaki: 13; Tairawhiti: 7; Wairarapa: 10; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 56; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury/West Coast: 119; South Canterbury: 11; Southern: 22.

- ODT Online