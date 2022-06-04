6291 new community cases; 11 more deaths

There are 6291 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 11 more people have died with the disease.

There are 369 people in hospital with the virus, including eight in ICU, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6841 – last Saturday, it was 6924.

Of the deaths today, one was in the Southern DHB area. There were five in Canterbury, two from Auckland region, two from Waikato and one from Nelson-Marlborough.

Four people were in their 70s; three in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Eight were women and three were men.

The pandemic death toll is now 1221, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

There are 461 new cases in the South, a slight drop on 467 yesterday, and 29 people in hospital with the virus, down on 33 yesterday.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (178), Auckland (1,864), Waikato (508), Bay of Plenty (193), Lakes (83), Hawke’s Bay (195), MidCentral (214), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (167), Tairāwhiti (35), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (540), Hutt Valley (246), Nelson Marlborough (275), Canterbury (1,012), South Canterbury (118), Southern (461), West Coast (67), Unknown (1).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 6; Waitemata: 49; Counties Manukau: 32; Auckland: 67; Waikato: 26; Bay of Plenty: 8; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 9; Taranaki: 4; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 14; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 24; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 7; West Coast: 2; Southern: 29.

