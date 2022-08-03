6440 new community Covid cases; 36 in hospital in South

There are 6440 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 704 people are in hospital with the virus, including 36 in the South.

Eleven of those in hospital across the country are in ICU.

There are 28 further deaths linked to the disease, including three in the Southern DHB area, where there are 527 new community cases today.

The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6355 – last Wednesday it was 8111.

Yesterday there were 7113 new cases reported.

Covid deaths

Of the 28 deaths reported today, eight were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, four were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, two were from Canterbury and three were from Southern.

One person was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90. Sixteen were women and 12 were men.

The ministry says there is now a total of 1589 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the disease is now 22.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 13; Waitematā: 69; Counties Manukau: 66; Auckland: 88; Waikato: 97; Bay of Plenty: 24; Lakes: 12; Hawke’s Bay: 30; MidCentral: 32; Whanganui: 8; Taranaki: 22; Tairawhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 6; Capital & Coast: 25; Hutt Valley: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 18; Canterbury: 118; West Coast: 6; South Canterbury: 21; Southern: 36.