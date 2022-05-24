659 new cases, three deaths reported in South

There are 8435 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 659 in the South.

The Ministry of Health said this afternoon the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7507– last Tuesday it was 7795.

There were also 15 deaths of people with Covid-19 reported today. All of whom died in the past four days.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1079 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Three were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from the Wellington region, one was from Nelson-Marlborough, four were from Canterbury and three were from Southern.

One person was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Of these people, nine were female and six was male.

The Ministry of Health website now shows the total number of active cases in the Southern DHB area has dropped below 4000 and is now sitting at 3943.

The Southern District Health Board revealed today where they new cases were located.

Central Otago 27 new cases

new cases Clutha 28 new cases

28 new cases Dunedin 323 new cases

323 new cases Gore 20 new cases

20 new cases Invercargill 85 new cases

85 new cases Queenstown-Lakes 87 new cases

87 new cases Southland 40 new cases

40 new cases Waitaki 48 new cases

Cases in hospital: total number 327: Northland: 8; Waitemata: 34; Counties Manukau: 23; Auckland: 66; Waikato: 24; Bay of Plenty: 9; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 6; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 10; Wairarapa: 5; Hutt Valley: 7; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 5; Canterbury: 47; South Canterbury: 10; West Coast: 2; Southern: 32.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (270), Auckland (2,807), Waikato (635), Bay of Plenty (274), Lakes (149), Hawke’s Bay (268), MidCentral (257), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (252), Tairāwhiti (59), Wairarapa (85), Capital and Coast (609), Hutt Valley (217), Nelson Marlborough (326), Canterbury (1,255), South Canterbury (139), Southern (659), West Coast (79), Unknown (2)