6636 new cases, 784 in South

There are 6636 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today along with seven deaths.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 7,553 – last Monday it was 8355, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

There are currently 480 people with Covid-19 in hospital throughout the country.

The MoH reported the deaths of seven people with Covid-19. The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the previous two days.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 757 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 11.

Three people were from Auckland; one from Waikato; one from Bay of Plenty; one from Wairarapa and one from Canterbury.

One person was in their 40s; one in their 50s; three in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Of these people, one was a woman and six were men.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (141), Auckland (1,956), Waikato (423), Bay of Plenty (215), Lakes (105), Hawke’s Bay (167), MidCentral (266), Whanganui (68), Taranaki (206), Tairāwhiti (77), Wairarapa (71), Capital and Coast (419), Hutt Valley (179), Nelson Marlborough (275), Canterbury (1,120), South Canterbury (98), Southern (784), West Coast (63), Unknown (3).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 27; Waitemata: 78; Counties Manukau: 64; Auckland: 90; Waikato: 35; Bay of Plenty: 26; Lakes: 1; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 4; Whanganui: 2; MidCentral: 9; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 6; Capital and Coast: 11; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 74; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 24.

Border case with Omicron BA.4 variant

A second person who has travelled from overseas to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the BA.4 variant of Omicron.

Both identified cases are currently isolating at their homes.

BA.4 has been reported in southern Africa and Europe, and in New South Wales. The arrival of this sub-variant in New Zealand is not unexpected. At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing BA.4 and no changes are required.

Southern hospitals update from SDHB

Hospitalisation of people with Covid-19 continues to be high throughout the Southern district. These high numbers continue to put pressure on our hospital systems, including emergency departments, due to the streaming of patients into red stream (Covid-19 positive) and green stream (Covid-19 negative). If you feel that you or a member of your whānau require emergency care, please remember the following:

· Please keep emergency departments for emergencies. If in doubt, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 at any time of the day or night.

· If you or a member of your household have COVID-19, please do not show up at the hospital emergency department without contacting them prior to your arrival. Please call 111 at any time of the day or night.

· The best way you can support healthcare workers and hospital emergency departments is to get your COVID-19 booster dose if you are eligible. A booster dose is your best protection against hospitalisation for Covid-19.