66yo man arrested in Dilworth abuse inquiry

Dilworth School. Photo: RNZ

A 66-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation into historical sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth School.

This marked the 14th arrest that had been made under what police called "Operation Beverly".

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the charges against the man are for alleged offending against three boys, who were students at the school, in the early 1990s.

The man's charges included three counts of incident assault on a boy aged 12-16 and three counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Police said the the man had been offshore and the investigation team had been after him for a number of years.

Beard confirmed the man was arrested in Blenheim today.

"I can confirm that this individual returned to New Zealand last week and has been engaged by a member of the investigation team on his arrival."

"Today's arrest is a significant development in the investigation, especially for those men who have waited some time for this matter to be heard in the justice system."

At this stage, two men remain before the Auckland District Court for alleged offending identified through the course of the investigation.

The man will make his first appearance in the Blenheim District Court on Thursday, before the case is transferred to the Auckland District Court for a hearing on April 29, 2026.

Another 73-year-old man charged in late 2025 will reappear in court in April 2027.